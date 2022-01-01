Samsung Galaxy S22 specification and expected price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan: Another set of pictures of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has surfaced online. Although this is a dummy rather than a genuine phone, it serves the aim of displaying what the phone might look like.

It would be great to see some photographs of the real Galaxy S22 Ultra, with the appropriate cameras in place.

Still, here’s a look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra in Silver, as well as the Black version. In addition, the S Pen can be found in its in-body holster.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 expected price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 174,999

In other news, a 1TB edition of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available. Since the 12GB + 1TB Galaxy S10+ in 2019, this is the first Samsung phone with 1TB of storage. There are only a few 1TB phones on the market right now: the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max and the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro.

Apple’s 13 Pro series can capture ProRes – 4K at up to 30fps with 256GB, but it’s unclear whether Samsung will provide some video-centric features with the 1TB edition. The 512GB and 1TB variants have 1080p at 30fps, while the 128GB ones have 1080p at 30fps.