Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display test results beat iPhone 13 Pro

You’ve probably heard that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has the brightest display of any smartphone we’ve ever seen. A recent rumour backs this up, claiming that it can easily outperform the iPhone 13 series on paper, but also implying that the Ultra won’t be the first model to do so.

EqualLeaks revealed the results of Chinese regulators’ display testing for the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra on Telegram (via PhoneArena). These findings, which are both for Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 versions of the phone based on what we presently know about the model numbers Samsung is using, show only one set of scores, implying that Samsung’s latest display technology will not be limited to the top model.

To begin, the tests measure the display sizes of the two phones. According to the findings, the S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display, which is the same size as the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s. The Galaxy S22 Plus, on the other hand, features a 6.55-inch display, which is smaller than the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus.

The peak brightness of both phones was remarkable at 1,750 nits. The 1,750 nit figure was also mentioned in an earlier Galaxy S22 Ultra display leak.

This is a fantastic outcome. It’s nearly 900 nits brighter than the Galaxy S21 Ultra did in our display tests last year, and 550 nits brighter than the S22 Ultra’s main competitor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Both displays covered 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, as can be seen in these findings. That’s a lot better than the S21 Ultra’s 81 percent or the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s 77 percent, and it should result in more vibrant and accurate-looking photos and video on the S22 Plus and Ultra’s displays.

Finally, we can see that both phones are equipped with LTPO panels, which are capable of fully adjustable refresh rates. Last year, this technology was reserved for the S21 Ultra, so it’s nice to see it make its way down to the S22’s intermediate model.

Aside from the screen, the S22 series is expected to include an integrated stylus in the Ultra variant, following the introduction of a compatible S Pen for the S21 Ultra last year. Changes to the camera system could include the addition of a “Super Clear Lens” and a renewed focus on detailed, 108MP shooting. According to the reports, Samsung will unveil the S22 series next month, in early February.

