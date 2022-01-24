Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 08:55 pm

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specification and expected price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a new concept with a new addition to Samsung mobile series. Samsung introduces a new Galaxy S22 smartphone which is the new Ultra variant.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung is working on a brand new idea that is currently surfaced online. The cellphone can be powered by Exynos 2100 (five nm) chipset. It has a 2.9 GHz Octa-Core processor to offer extra strength to the chipset.

The phone has a 6. eight Inches large display screen size, the users of this device will be enjoying using it.   It even has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, with a full HD resolution of 1440 x 3200 Pixels under the hood of the brand new handset.

The Protection of the device screen has got Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Also, there is a GPU of Mali-G78 MP14.  The RAM that is coupled with the SoC is 12 gigabytes. This is the high-end RAM amount found in Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A73 renders, specifications, and price leak in full

The Samsung S22 Ultra has 256 GB of internal storage, which is enough to save all of your data for the rest of your life. The phone camera has a quad-camera arrangement with the main sensor of 108 megapixels broad, 10 megapixels periscope telephoto, 10 megapixels telephoto, and 12 megapixels ultrawide.

The selfie shooter of Samsung Galaxy’s S22 Ultra is a single 40-megapixel camera that will alter your life. The handset’s ultrasonic fingerprint reader is hidden behind the display to keep it safe from any unauthorized person. The battery of an S22 ultra will have a battery capacity of around 5000 mAh. This is sufficient power for this smartphone, and there is a 25W of Fast battery charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected between Rs234,999. This Samsung Series will be launched on Jan 31, 2022.

 

