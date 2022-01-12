Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
12th Jan, 2022. 07:38 pm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price in Pakistan is PKR around Rs194,315.00 to 211,980.00 expected . The Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to make its debut shortly. A new leak has now provided pricing details for the trio, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, for the European market.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ will come in Grey, Silver, and Pink Gold options. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is mentioned to be arriving in gray, with extra color options possible for the Samsung’s top-tier flagship tablet.

Specifications of S8 Ultra:

DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, HDR10+
Size 14.6 inches, 618.1 cm2 (~90.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1600 x 2560 pixels, 16:10 ratio (~207 ppi density)
BODY Dimensions 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5 mm (12.85 x 8.21 x 0.22 in)
Weight
SIM Nano-SIM
Stylus support
PLATFORM OS Android 12, One UI 4.1
Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Adreno 730
MEMORY Card slot Unspecified
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
UFS
MAIN CAMERA Dual 13 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, AF
6 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
Features HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA Dual 12 MP, (wide)
12 MP, (ultrawide)
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers (4 speakers)
3.5mm jack No
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Unspecified
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 3.2, magnetic connector
FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Samsung DeX
BATTERY Type Li-Po 11200 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 45W
MISC Colors Black; other colors
Non-removable Li-Po 5100 mAh battery

