Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price in Pakistan is PKR around Rs194,315.00 to 211,980.00 expected . The Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to make its debut shortly. A new leak has now provided pricing details for the trio, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, for the European market.
The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ will come in Grey, Silver, and Pink Gold options. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is mentioned to be arriving in gray, with extra color options possible for the Samsung’s top-tier flagship tablet.
Specifications of S8 Ultra:
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED, HDR10+
|Size
|14.6 inches, 618.1 cm2 (~90.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1600 x 2560 pixels, 16:10 ratio (~207 ppi density)
|BODY
|Dimensions
|326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5 mm (12.85 x 8.21 x 0.22 in)
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|
|Stylus support
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, One UI 4.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|Unspecified
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
|
|UFS
|MAIN CAMERA
|Dual
|13 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, AF
6 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Dual
|12 MP, (wide)
12 MP, (ultrawide)
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers (4 speakers)
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Unspecified
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, magnetic connector
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|
|Samsung DeX
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 11200 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 45W
|MISC
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 5100 mAh battery