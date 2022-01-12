Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price in Pakistan is PKR around Rs194,315.00 to 211,980.00 expected . The Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to make its debut shortly. A new leak has now provided pricing details for the trio, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, for the European market.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ will come in Grey, Silver, and Pink Gold options. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is mentioned to be arriving in gray, with extra color options possible for the Samsung’s top-tier flagship tablet.

Specifications of S8 Ultra:

DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, HDR10+ Size 14.6 inches, 618.1 cm2 (~90.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1600 x 2560 pixels, 16:10 ratio (~207 ppi density)

BODY Dimensions 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5 mm (12.85 x 8.21 x 0.22 in) Weight – SIM Nano-SIM Stylus support

PLATFORM OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 730

MEMORY Card slot Unspecified Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM UFS

MAIN CAMERA Dual 13 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, AF

6 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) Features HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

SELFIE CAMERA Dual 12 MP, (wide)

12 MP, (ultrawide) Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers (4 speakers) 3.5mm jack No

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Unspecified Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.2, magnetic connector

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Samsung DeX

BATTERY Type Li-Po 11200 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 45W

MISC Colors Black; other colors