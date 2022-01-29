Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 04:45 pm

Samsung is developing a dual-folding phone with an S-Pen holder

Samsung is well-known for its great command of foldable technology, as evidenced by the numerous patents it has obtained over the years.

The business recently debuted its Flex folding technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Samsung appears to be introducing foldable smartphones one after the other, with foldable smartphone lines such as the Z Fold and Z Flip currently on the market.

A new patent was recently discovered that depicts yet another Samsung dual folding phone with an S-Pen holder.

A new patent for the Samsung Galaxy Dual Fold was filed in July 2021 and was recently published, displaying the foldable handset’s design.

The Samsung Galaxy Dual Fold is the company’s first Z-style foldable phone prototype, complete with a S Pen stylus slot. The phone’s schematics were recently revealed by LetsGoDgitial.

The patented phone has two hinges and three screen sections. Some of the back is jammed between the screens while folding. The right-hand side of the foldable phone’s back appears to include two cut-outs for magnetically connecting the stylus. Even when the phone is unfurled, the pen fits precisely in the cutouts and will not fall out.

The S Pen, like the Note series or the future S22 Ultra S Pen, can be withdrawn from the bottom. If this concept comes to fruition, it will be a huge deal for aficionados of the old Note series.

 

