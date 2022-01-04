Samsung launched Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 12:03 am
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition. © Phone Arena

Samsung has a long history with the Olympic Games, having released a number of Olympic-themed cellphones throughout the years. The Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Edition, which was released in June 2021, was the most recent device of this type.

With the Beijing Winter Olympics less than a month away, Samsung has unveiled another smartphone that stresses the company’s role in the international multi-sport event as a primary sponsor.

The new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition commemorates the main event, which takes place in Beijing from 4th February – 20th February. The Beijing 2022 Olympics logo is included alongside Samsung’s logo on the limited-edition gadget.

This Olympic Games Edition phone stands out from the rest thanks to its Winter Dream White colour and gold accents on the frame. Custom themes with Olympic-themed wallpapers, icons, and cover screen clock styles are also included with the phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition is now available for pre-order in China for the equivalent of $1,260 on Samsung’s online store. Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphone will be available in China on 15th January, but it’s unclear whether it will be available in other countries.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition

© Phone Arena

© Phone Arena

© Phone Arena

© Phone Arena

© Phone Arena

© Phone Arena

Read More

20 mins ago
Google Pixel 7 may have a selfie camera under-display

The Pixel 6 series is still fresh out of the hardware oven,...
2 hours ago
Oppo A96 5G Pictures Leaked: Shows Dual-Rear Cameras, Colour Options, Punch Hole Display

Last year, Oppo launched its first 5G smartphone in China, the Oppo...
2 hours ago
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & Full Specification

The New Smartphone is called Vivo V23e powered by the Mediatek Helio...
3 hours ago
Samsung S21 FE is The Most Affordable Flagship Phone of 2022

Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition to kick off the new...
3 hours ago
Apple to introduce punch hole display to the iPhone 14, Mark Gurman

Apple introducing a punch-hole screen to the iPhone 14 series isn't a...
3 hours ago
Realme GT 2 Series Launched, Price and Specifications

Realme has finally launched the GT 2 series, which has been a...