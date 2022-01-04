Samsung launched Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition

Samsung has a long history with the Olympic Games, having released a number of Olympic-themed cellphones throughout the years. The Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Edition, which was released in June 2021, was the most recent device of this type.

With the Beijing Winter Olympics less than a month away, Samsung has unveiled another smartphone that stresses the company’s role in the international multi-sport event as a primary sponsor.

The new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition commemorates the main event, which takes place in Beijing from 4th February – 20th February. The Beijing 2022 Olympics logo is included alongside Samsung’s logo on the limited-edition gadget.

This Olympic Games Edition phone stands out from the rest thanks to its Winter Dream White colour and gold accents on the frame. Custom themes with Olympic-themed wallpapers, icons, and cover screen clock styles are also included with the phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition is now available for pre-order in China for the equivalent of $1,260 on Samsung’s online store. Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphone will be available in China on 15th January, but it’s unclear whether it will be available in other countries.

