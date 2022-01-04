Samsung S21 FE is The Most Affordable Flagship Phone of 2022

Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition to kick off the new year (FE). The S21 FE, like its predecessor, is a less expensive variant of the normal S21, with basically similar specification but more colour possibilities.

Design & Display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080px and a refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The latest handset features a Contour Cut Design, which makes it thinner and lighter than prior models. The camera bump is well-integrated into the back cover and has a matte texture to help prevent fingerprints.

White, Graphite, Lavender, and Olive are the colours offered for the handset.

Internals & Storage

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G capability and comes with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has four cameras on the back, including a 32MP fixed-focus f/2.2 front camera and a 0.5x – 1x – 3x combination. The camera has a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 12MP 1/1.76-inch f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, and an 8MP f/2.4 camera.

The smartphone has a variety of photography modes, including a Night mode that can capture up to 14 photographs and create a collage from them. The front and back wide cameras can be combined to create a single video using multi-camera recording.

The AI face restoration on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE uses deep learning to improve the texture of the brows and lips.

The Object Eraser on the Galaxy S21 FE works similarly to the Magic Eraser on the Pixel 6 series, allowing users to remove stray items from photographs.

Battery and Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a 4,500mAh battery that may last up to two days on a single charge.

On January 11th, the handset will be available for $699.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications