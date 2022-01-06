Samsung to introduce 45W charger for the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 03:46 pm
Samsung 45W Charger

Samsung to introduce 45W charger for the Galaxy S22 Ultra

According to leakster Roland Quandt, Samsung will bring back the 45W charging standard to its devices, starting with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. He also provided a photo of the new PD charger, which has the model number EP-T4510 and will be sold separately.

According to the leaked image, the travel charger will include a USB-C to USB-C connection in the retail packaging.

If the information is true, a Galaxy smartphone with 45W charging will be released once more. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, which was released in February 2020, was the most recent. Compared to the 25W charger, the 45W charger throttled extremely quickly and scarcely made a difference in charging speeds.

The latest 45W converter has a similar design and includes a USB-C to USB-C connector. On the surface, the biggest difference between the future EP-T4510 and the present EP-TA845XBNG is its lower size. The included cable will be 1.8 metres long, which is a significant improvement over the present 1-meter wire.

 

 

Read More

12 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G model gets Android 12-based One UI 4 update

Samsung issued the One UI 4 stable update for the Galaxy S20...
3 hours ago
Fire power: North Korea's nuclear weapons programme

SEOUL: North Korea said Thursday it has conducted a second hypersonic missile...
3 hours ago
1st LD-Writethru: China's FAST telescope detects coherent interstellar magnetic field

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope...
17 hours ago
Redmi K50 series battery fully charged in 17 mins with 120W charging

Xiaomi has a lot of popular smartphones, including the Redmi K series,...
19 hours ago
'Hey Alexa': Amazon, Stellantis team up on car dashboards

PARIS, Jan 5, 2022 (AFP) - US-European automaker Stellantis and Amazon are teaming...
19 hours ago
Facebook removes Polish far-right political party account

WARSAW, Jan 5, 2022 (AFP) - Facebook on Wednesday suspended the account of...