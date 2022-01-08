Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Jan, 2022. 12:12 am

Samsung TVs and Phone Chargers Will Use No Power on Standby by 2025

Samsung

Samsung Electronics vowed to establish a green, sustainable future during its pre-show address at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. Samsung’s ‘Together for Tomorrow’ Vision resulted in the production of Carbon Trust Standard-compliant chips, which helped to reduce CO2 emissions by 700,000 metric tonnes.

Samsung’s Visual Display Business wants to use 30 times the amount of recycled plastics it did in 2021. Over the next three years, Samsung wants to increase its usage of recycled materials in mobile devices and household appliances.

Samsung intends to use near-zero standby power in all of its TVs and phone chargers by 2025.
This year, Samsung wants to increase the use of recycled materials to include carton interior packaging. In the future, the company pledges to employ comparable materials for packaging home equipment.

In a press statement, Samsung also revealed profitability figures for Q4 2021. The overall operational profit of the corporation was nearly $11.5 billion. While total sales were estimated to be around $63 billion. On January 27th, Samsung will release its complete earnings report.

 

