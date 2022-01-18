Samsung unveils Exynos 2200 with Xclipse GPU, based on AMD RDNA2 architecture

Samsung unveiled the Exynos 2200 today, the company’s next flagship processor, which will power the Galaxy S22 smartphones in select markets. The new platform is based on the 4nm EUV manufacturing technology and includes the Xclipse custom GPU.

It’s based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture, making it a “one-of-a-kind hybrid graphics processor” that brings advanced features like ray tracing and variable rate shading to mobile devices for the first time – making it the first smartphone chip to do so.

Ray tracing is a method that calculates the movement and colour of objects as light rays bounce off surfaces, simulating real-life light behaviour. The hardware-accelerated function creates realistic effects and immersive graphics, making games with these capabilities as enjoyable as they can be.

Another technology used in PC and console games is variable rate shading. It enables creators to use lesser shading in regions where quality isn’t a concern, resulting in faster frame rates and smoother gameplay.

Exynos 2200 is also one of the first processors to include Armv9 CPU cores. The octa-core processor contains a single strong Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 performance and efficiency cores, and four Cortex-A510 power efficiency cores. Samsung has never revealed the frequency at which its processors are clocked.

To keep the new GPU and upgraded CPU company, a more powerful NPU has been added. The performance has doubled over the Exynos 2100, allowing more calculations to be done in parallel and enhancing overall AI performance.

Other features include a single camera with up to 200MP, 8K video recording, and 4K screens with up to 120Hz or QHD+ displays with 144Hz.

The chipset supports the most recent LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage systems. The 5G modem is compatible with both sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies, and the global navigation system is compatible with all major standards and satellites.

The Exynos 2200 is “now in mass production,” according to Samsung. There’s no official word on when the Galaxy S22 series with the chip will be released, but rumours point to February 8 as a possible launch date.