Tax On iPhone 13 Pro Increases in PTA New Tax Policy

iPhone 13 Pro Prices: This post provides the most recent iPhone 13 pro prices in Pakistan following the hike in PTA Taxes on mobile phones in the federal government’s new mini-budget. The Apple iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the country, as well as one of the most costly; nonetheless, the high price tag is thought to be justified by the product, which provides a solid smartphone for everyday use as well as some demanding applications, such as gaming.

iPhone 13 Pro Prices in Pakistan After Increased Taxes