Tax On iPhone 13 Pro Increases in PTA New Tax Policy
iPhone 13 Pro Prices: This post provides the most recent iPhone 13 pro prices in Pakistan following the hike in PTA Taxes on mobile phones in the federal government’s new mini-budget. The Apple iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the country, as well as one of the most costly; nonetheless, the high price tag is thought to be justified by the product, which provides a solid smartphone for everyday use as well as some demanding applications, such as gaming.
iPhone 13 Pro Prices in Pakistan After Increased Taxes
|
Model
|
Price
|
128GB
|
Rs. 283,300
|
256GB
|
Rs. 300,100
|
512GB
|
Rs. 345,900
|
1TB
|
Rs. 394,000
