Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 08:55 pm

Tax On iPhone 13 Pro Increases in PTA New Tax Policy

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Prices: This post provides the most recent iPhone 13 pro prices in Pakistan following the hike in PTA Taxes on mobile phones in the federal government’s new mini-budget. The Apple iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the country, as well as one of the most costly; nonetheless, the high price tag is thought to be justified by the product, which provides a solid smartphone for everyday use as well as some demanding applications, such as gaming.

iPhone 13 Pro Prices in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

Model
Price
128GB
Rs. 283,300
256GB
Rs. 300,100
512GB
Rs. 345,900
1TB
Rs. 394,000

