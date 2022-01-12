The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is expected to be released next month with a 90Hz display and 18W fast charging

Infinix is bringing back their popular Hot 11 smartphone from last year. There hasn’t been any formal word yet. However, the Infinix Hot 11 2022’s launch date, price, and specifications have been discovered via the rumour mill. The new Hot 11 2022 is available at an even lower price.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is expected to be released in February 2022. The Infinix Zero 5G, which will be released by the end of January, will be followed by the entry-level phone. The Hot 11 2022 will make its debut in India before moving on to other Asian countries (including Pakistan.)

Instead of the original Hot 11’s brilliant colour scheme, the Infinix Hot new model for 2022 opts for deeper, more muted hues. The back of the phone still has the quick fingerprint scanner. A triple-lens camera — 48MP wide-angle, 2MP portrait, and 2MP macro cameras — flanks it. Turn the phone over to reveal the front-facing 8MP camera.

Most importantly, Infinix has replaced the MediaTek processor with the Unisoc T700 chipset. It has a 5000 mAh battery and supports 18W rapid charging. Android 11 (latest version) is pre-installed on this device. Surround sound is provided by DTS twin speakers. Multitasking is also covered by the four gigabytes of RAM. You also have the option of 128GB or 64GB of storage. The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is projected to cost between Rs 26,000 and Rs 28,000 Pakistani rupees.