The Punjab Police Service is seeking a ban on the ‘dangerous’ online game PUBG

The Punjab police have decided to present suggestions to the federal and provincial governments to outlaw the ‘dangerous’ popular online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). According to a spokeswoman, the decision was made in light of the unfortunate occurrence in Kahna last week, in which a teenage lad addicted to PUBG allegedly shot dead his own mother and three siblings.

“Several incidences of shooting have been brought to light as a result of video games like PUBG,” the spokesperson stated. “As a result, the police department has decided to seek government assistance in banning PUBG.” The restriction, according to the Punjab Police, will aid law enforcement authorities (LEAs) in curbing the developing practice.

He claimed that during the first investigation into the murder, authorities discovered that 18-year-old suspect Ali Zain was a PUBG addict who used to live in complete solitude in his room.

The alleged killer became involved in the PUBG game through students residing in an educational dormitory, according to the investigators’ findings, and he began leading an illusory dual life. Zain allegedly killed his mother, a lady health worker by profession, two sisters, and one older brother while under the influence of this game, he added.

PUBG is “extremely harmful” for young people’s mental development since players must engage in violent behaviours in order to fulfil the job (s). He urged parents to keep an eye on their children’s activities and discourage them from indulging in any undesirable behaviour.

He went on to say that the case was being investigated from all angles and that the accused will be held accountable.