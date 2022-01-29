Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 05:04 pm

The Punjab Police Service is seeking a ban on the ‘dangerous’ online game PUBG

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 05:04 pm
PUBG

The Punjab police have decided to present suggestions to the federal and provincial governments to outlaw the ‘dangerous’ popular online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). According to a spokeswoman, the decision was made in light of the unfortunate occurrence in Kahna last week, in which a teenage lad addicted to PUBG allegedly shot dead his own mother and three siblings.

“Several incidences of shooting have been brought to light as a result of video games like PUBG,” the spokesperson stated. “As a result, the police department has decided to seek government assistance in banning PUBG.” The restriction, according to the Punjab Police, will aid law enforcement authorities (LEAs) in curbing the developing practice.

Punjab Police Seeks Ban on ‘Dangerous’ Online Game PUBG

He claimed that during the first investigation into the murder, authorities discovered that 18-year-old suspect Ali Zain was a PUBG addict who used to live in complete solitude in his room.

The alleged killer became involved in the PUBG game through students residing in an educational dormitory, according to the investigators’ findings, and he began leading an illusory dual life. Zain allegedly killed his mother, a lady health worker by profession, two sisters, and one older brother while under the influence of this game, he added.

PUBG is “extremely harmful” for young people’s mental development since players must engage in violent behaviours in order to fulfil the job (s). He urged parents to keep an eye on their children’s activities and discourage them from indulging in any undesirable behaviour.

He went on to say that the case was being investigated from all angles and that the accused will be held accountable.

 

 

 

Read More

17 hours ago
Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan after Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Oppo A54 : This is the era of mobile phones...
17 hours ago
Vivo S1 Pro 4GB Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo S1 Pro 4GB Price in Pakistan The Vivo S1 Pro costs...
17 hours ago
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: This is the era of...
17 hours ago
Vivo S1 4GB Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo S1 4GB Price in Pakistan The Vivo S1 4GB costs Rs....
17 hours ago
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: PTA Mobile Tax Calculator of all Mobiles

PTA Mobile Tax Calculator : The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) levies a...
19 hours ago
TCL Reveals the Affordable 30 V 5G Smartphone

In recent years, Chinese smartphone manufacturer, TCL, has emerged as one of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Iqra Aziz
16 mins ago
Iqra Aziz expresses displeasure on ‘Javed Iqbal’ ban

Iqra Aziz is furious that authorities have banned her husband Yasir Hussain's...
PSL Points Table 2022
22 mins ago
PSL points table after today matches on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the 3rd match...
Erin Holland
24 mins ago
Erin Holland shares a Sweetest Photo with husband Ben Cutting during PSL 2022

Erin Holland, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter, uploaded a sweet image...
Ushna
27 mins ago
Fans trolls Ushna Shah’s outfit, ‘Fasion disaster’

On the red carpet of the Parizaad finale screening, actress Ushna Shah...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600