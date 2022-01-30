The Tecno Camon 19 Series will have four new models, with 5G support on the way.

Tecno has recently improved their game by offering competitive, premium-ish phones. The Phantom X was the first phone in this new Tecno phone series. The Camon 18 series quickly followed. The Tecno Camon 19 series, on the other hand, will be the most high-end Camon yet.

Because it is still in its early phases of development, the Camon 19 series is primarily shrouded in mystery. However, @PassionateGeekz published the titles of the lineup’s four editions, similar to the Camon 18 series.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro variant supports 5G, making it the first Tecno phone to do so. The Camon 19 Neo has 4G. Both phones are expected to employ the 5x telephoto lens that Tecno has previously promised. The lineup will be completed by the Tecno Camon 19 and Camon 19P.

To remind the Camon 18, it has a fashionable flat frame design. The glass shell is available in a variety of stunning finishes. We’re looking at a 6.8″ screen with a resolution of 1080P and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The front-facing camera has a resolution of 48MP. In addition, the rear camera has one 48MP wide lens and one portrait lens.

Everything is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and an 18W charging power supply. The Camon 18 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The internal hardware is completed by four gigabytes of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. We’ll keep you updated as more information about the Tecno Camon new model becomes available.