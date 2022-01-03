This WhatsApp message can hack your bank account!
The latest WhatsApp scam called Rediroff.com can be used to rob users of confidential personal and bank details. Reports claim that fraudsters are using WhatsApp to scam users into revealing their private information including bank and card details. The spam link has also been noted to infect Windows PCs, as well as iOS and Android devices.
According to the report, a fraud in which a malicious link is given to WhatsApp users in order to infect their systems.
According to CNBC, a considerable number of people have been impacted by the scam, having been enticed by the promise of pricey gifts.
