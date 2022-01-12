Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 04:58 pm

Twitter Tests iOS App Search Bar on Home Tab

Twitter is putting its new features in its iOS app to the test. Among the new features is a revamp of the search bar in the Home tab, which was created exclusively for the iPhone app.

Twitter Announces New Features Including Search Bar in Home Tab

Most businesses want to introduce new improvements on their platform at the beginning of the year, either to make it easier for people to use or to add new functions. Twitter has revealed some new capabilities for its iOS apps as a result of this.

According to 9to5Mac, the social network is presently testing a search bar in its Home tab for users of its iPhone app, after an experimental new ability to repost a post with a specific video reaction.

Feature Currently Limited to the iOS Twitter App

Twitter search is now merely a dedicated tab as of press time, and rumours on the new function indicate that the social networking platform plans to tweak it.

A handful of users will now be able to view a search bar when exploring the Home tab of the iOS Twitter app, as stated by the business through its own Twitter Support account.

The new experience, according to Twitter, should make searching much easier and more natural for users because the search bar will be shown straight away when they start the app. The functionality is only available to a small number of users while it is being tested, and it can simply be switched back to the usual Search tab at any moment.

How to Try Out the Search Bar on the Home Tab

As of this writing, it is unknown which users have been chosen to test the new search tab. However, the easiest approach for users to ensure that they get the new feature is to update their iOS Twitter apps to the newest version.

In a related development, according to Social Media Today, Twitter has announced modifications to the way it displays content from prohibited users. Users’ blocked accounts, keywords, and even other content will no longer surface in Explore, Twitter emails, or even suggestion notifications, according to the release.

The Importance of New Competitive Features

Positioning features, which help users to save time and effort when accessing functions, could be particularly beneficial as programmes get more and more streamlined by removing unneeded functionality. In addition, throughout 2021, most applications attempted to restructure their platforms, with many of them introducing competitive features such as Reels or YouTube Shorts.

As social media becomes more competitive, apps have begun to invest more to ensure that they are simple to use and navigate. In addition, social media sites have introduced features that are comparable to those of their competitors.

 

 

