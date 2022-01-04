Upcoming Smartphones in January 2022: Samsung S21, Xiaomi 11i, OnePlus 10, Realme 9i & more

Many smartphones are expected to be released this month all across the world. Samsung S21, OnePlus 10, Xiaomi 11i, Realme 9i, Vivo 23e, and Oppo are among the companies that have announced phone debuts. Lenovo is likely to release gamer-focused phones, iQOO will release luxury smartphones, while Tecno will release a couple of affordable phones. Let’s have a look at the list without further ado.

Lenovo Legion Y90

Lenovo’s Legion Y90 gaming smartphone will be available in China. Multiple rumours surfaced about the smartphone, revealing its essential specifications and design. The Legion Y90 is expected to have a landscape form factor, similar to the company’s earlier Legion Phone 2 Pro. A 6.92-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate is believed to be included.

The phone will be equipped with Double Engine Air Cooling technology, which could be similar to the Legion Phone 2 Pro’s Double Turbo Fan Supercharged Liquid Cooling technology. Even during long gaming sessions, it will keep the internals cool. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC is expected to power the gadget, together with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Vivo Y21T

The Vivo Y21T was first announced in Indonesia last month, but it was supposed to make its debut in India. The phone will be available in India on January 3 and will feature budget-friendly specifications.

The smartphone sports a 6.51-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ (1600 x 710 pixels) resolution, according to the Indonesian edition. It’s a 60Hz LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. However, the Indian version will have a slightly larger 6.58-inch FHD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It boasts a triple rear camera system of 50MP, 2MP, and 2MP, as well as an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the phone, which includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will have 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in India. It comes pre-installed with Android 11 and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme GT 2

Realme is anticipated to introduce its flagship phone for the year, the Realme GT 2 series, later this month. On January 4, the business is scheduled to debut the master edition and a camera-focused phone in the GT 2 series, which will include two key phones, the GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro.

The Realme GT 2 was recently discovered on TENAA, with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. A 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate was also observed on the GT 2 Pro. The pair will have a fingerprint scanner built into the display.

The Snapdragon 888 SoC is likely to be at the heart of the GT 2, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will power the GT 2 Pro. The series is expected to include a large battery that supports 65W fast charging. The Pro will have a 50MP + 50MP + telephoto sensor, and the vanilla will likely have a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP combination.

iQOO 9, 9 Pro

The series will be equipped with a Samsung GN5 sensor and a triple camera setup. A 50MP Samsung JN1 secondary sensor and a 16MP telephoto lens were recently rumoured for the Pro. The series is expected to come with a 4,700mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging.

Vivo V23

On January 5, Vivo will debut the Vivo V23, India’s first color-changing phone. Indirect sunlight and UV rays cause the phone’s back colour to shift. The V23 and V23 Pro are rumoured to arrive with a 50MP Autofocus Dual Selfie camera, with one of the phones perhaps sporting a 108MP lens.

The phone’s specifications are scant, but we do know that it will have an AMOLED display and a mid-range chipset. On Geekbench, the Pro model was discovered with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Xiaomi 11i, 11i HyperCharge

On January 6, Xiaomi will unveil the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India. Rumors abound that the phone will be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (Chinese variant) with minor alterations for the Indian market.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will include a Samsung AMOLED screen with a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC will power it, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It is expected to sport a triple camera configuration of 108MP, 8MP, and 2MP. The phone will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and 120W fast charging technology.

Realme 9i

On January 10, Realme is anticipated to debut the Realme 9i in Vietnam. The smartphone was detected with a Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery on certification sites. It’s also supposed to offer 33W rapid charging.

The phone will include a 6.6-inch LCD punch-hole display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It’s said to contain a triple camera system with 50MP, 8MP, and 2MP lenses, as well as a 16MP selfie camera. It will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security. The device is likely to come pre-installed with Android 11 and Realme UI 2.0.

OnePlus 10, OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 10 series is one of the most anticipated phone releases. The phone will be released in the second week of this month, featuring flagship-level internals. According to recent reports, the series could premiere in China on January 11th.

The AMOLED screen on the OnePlus 10 pair is expected to have a high refresh rate. According to rumours, the Pro will include a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 10 series will employ a punch-hole screen, just like its predecessor. On the Pro, a Hasselblad-powered triple camera system with 48MP, 50MP, and 8MP will be available. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is expected to power the series, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be released this month, following a slew of leaks. The phone was listed at many retail stores around the world, despite the lack of an exact launch date. This month, the phone will also be released in India.

A 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate will be included on the smartphone. It will sport a triple rear camera system of 12MP, 12MP, and 8MP, as well as a 32MP selfie lens. For some markets, the Snapdragon 888 SoC will be used, while the Exynos 2100 processor will be used in India. It will have a 4,500mAh battery and support for 25W rapid charging.

Tecno Pova 5G

Transsion India’s CEO has announced that the Tecno POVA 5G will be released in India in the third or fourth week of January. It could be released in the country under the 20,000 ($269) mark, with features such as a Dimensity 900 SoC and a triple camera system.

The smartphone, which boasts a huge 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution, was just released in Nigeria. It sports a 16MP selfie camera and a 120Hz refresh rate. At the back of the gadget is a 50MP + 2MP + AI lens. The large 6,000mAh battery will be one of its features. It will be able to charge at a rate of 18 watts per second.

Oppo A16K

Oppo is also rumoured to be launching a low-cost phone in India. The Oppo A16k is expected to be released this month and will have a 6.52-inch HD+ display. It will include a dual-rear camera of 13MP + 5MP and a single selfie lens.

The MediaTek Helio G35 SoC is believed to power the phone, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It’ll have a 4,230mAh battery with a charging speed of 10W. The phone will come pre-installed with Android 11 with ColorOS on top.