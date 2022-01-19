Vivo NEX 5 and Xiaomi MIX 5 set to be the Best Camera Phones of 2022

A flagship smartphone nowadays cannot compete just on raw performance, as it did last year, because even the mid-range category has begun to use top-of-the-line flagship processors. Xiaomi outfitted the Redmi K40 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 processors, while Realme outfitted the Realme GT with a Snapdragon 888 and the Realme GT 2 Pro with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for a price-to-performance ratio unrivalled by other manufacturers. As a result, for the past few years, the flagship smartphone industry has been steadily emphasising on photo and video quality.

With their Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Vivo X70 Pro Plus, Xiaomi and Vivo were both acclaimed for their industry-leading camera capabilities.

Both companies are set to be trendsetters in mobile photography once again in 2022, according to a popular leakster and industry insider from China, Digital Chat Station, who recently stated that Xiaomi and Vivo are set to shock the industry with their upcoming flagships, the Xiaomi MIX 5 and the Vivo NEX 5, respectively.

The insider noted in the statement that they liked both smartphones because of their industry-leading camera arrangement. Both flagships will have larger sensors across all focal lengths, which means brighter shots and movies in low light, whether you’re shooting with an ultra-wide, regular, or telephoto lens.

When combined with rumoured impending collaborations with high-profile camera titans, such as Leica with Xiaomi and Zeiss with Vivo, camera algorithms and scene recognition software receive much-needed flare from the camera firms to ensure the user takes the photo exactly how they like it.

According to the insider, both phones will contain the elements of what makes a flagship, like quick charging support and long-lasting battery endurance to keep you doing what you love all day.

The insider goes on to say that both phones could be the greatest camera phones of 2022, and that he is thinking about using both the Xiaomi MIX 5 and the Vivo NEX 5 as their daily drivers in 2022.

No particular camera specifications or specifics of either phone have been leaked, but based on the inclusion of both flagship model names, it appears that Xiaomi and Vivo will share additional information regarding the introduction of both flagships soon.