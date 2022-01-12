Vivo S1 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo S1 Pro is a smartphone from Vivo that costs PKR 39,999 in Pakistan. This smartphone has an 8GB RAM memory and an internal storage capacity of up to 128GB. The phone runs on Android 9 (Pie) and is powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor. The hand-set includes a triple back camera system as well as a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. This smartphone has a 3700mAh battery capacity and allows quick battery charging. The phone will be available in two colours: blue and red. Click on the link to see the most recent Vivo mobile phone prices in Pakistan.

Vivo S1 Pro – A stunning Handset With Powerful SoC

Vivo will launch the S1 Pro following the release of its previous iteration in March of this year. This variation comes with a slew of impressive specifications that will make this next handset far more powerful than its predecessor. The Vivo S1 Pro features a more powerful SoC, more storage, high-end RAM, and a better selfie camera. Snapdragon 675 is the processor powering the new Vivo S1 Pro. This is one of the most advanced chipsets found in high-end handsets from the world’s leading manufacturers. The new Vivo S1 Pro comes with 6/8 gigabytes of RAM to allow for high-speed multitasking. The handset will have 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. You would not require any external storage with this type of storage facility. Vivo’s S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch notchless Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen-to-body ratio of the Vivo Pro is 91.64 percent, implying that the smartphone’s bezels will be exceptionally thin. A quad rear camera arrangement can be found on the back. The Vivo S1 Pro has a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel third sensor, and a 2-megapixel fourth sensor. The handset’s selfie sensor is 32 megapixels, with a pop-up one on top. A 4500mAh battery powers the Vivo S1 Pro. Despite the battery’s low capacity, it is adequate for powering your gadget. An in-display fingerprint reader is included on the new S1 Pro. The phone will come preloaded with Funtouch OS 9, which is based on Android Pie. Blue and Red will be the hues available. The corporation, like Samsung, is eager to introduce phones for a wide range of users.

Vivo S1 Pro detailed specifications