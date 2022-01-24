Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launch, price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro were launched in Pakistan. Both phones have nearly identical characteristics. The series' two variants have a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a dual selfie camera. Both phones include MediaTek Dimensity processors and are available in two colours.

The Vivo S12 and S12 Pro are available in three different colour schemes Black, Blue, and Gold colour. Both phones have capabilities for 44W fast charging.

Vivo S12 price in Pakistan

The Vivo S12 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage price PKR 84,999.

The Vivo S12 with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage price PKR 92,999.

Vivo S12 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo S12 Pro with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage price PKR 89,999.

The Vivo S12 Pro with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage price PKR 97,999.

The Vivo S12 Pro with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage price PKR 105,999.

Vivo S12 specifications

Vivo S12 is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Origin OS Ocean, which is based on Android 11. The phone’s display is a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.01 percent and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 Octa-Core SoC and 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

This Vivo smartphone boasts a triple camera arrangement, with a 108-megapixel primary camera. It has a 2X optical zoom and a 20X digital zoom capability. A secondary 8-megapixel f/2.2 sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 lens join the main sensor. It boasts a dual-camera arrangement for selfies and video calls, with a 44-megapixel primary camera. It comes with an 8-megapixel f/2.28 ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Vivo S12 comes with 256 GB of UFS storage and a 4200 mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC are among the connectivity options available. The phone has almost all sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyro, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. For biometric authentication, there is a fingerprint sensor built into the display, as well as a face unlock. The phone is 157.2072.427.39mm in length and weighs 179 grams.

Vivo S12 Pro specifications

The Vivo S12 Pro shares many of the same specs as the Vivo S12. It features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 19:8:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.39 percent. It boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a pixel density of 398 PPI. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Octacore SoC, which can support up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Vivo S12 Pro’s rear camera arrangement is comparable to that of the Vivo S12, however the front camera is different. On the front, there’s a 50-megapixel f/2.0 primary camera and an 8-megapixel f/2.28 extreme wide-angle lens on the Vivo S12 Pro. The back and front cameras on both phones can capture 4K video. In the front cameras of both phones, autofocus and antishake technologies have been included.

The Vivo S12 Pro comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and a 4300mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge capability. There is a fingerprint sensor under the display, as well as face unlock. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC are among the connectivity possibilities. The phone is equipped with all of the necessary sensors present in the Vivo S12. This smartphone measures 159.4673.277.36mm in length and weighs 171 grams.