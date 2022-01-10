Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 04:12 pm

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Vivo V20 costs Rs. 54,999. The sale pricing of Vivo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

• Price of Vivo V20 in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.
• Price of Vivo in USD is $341.

Smart technology Vivo has revealed the V20, which is set to be released in October, which is not far away. As a result, the corporation will provide you with some fantastic smartphones. The new Vivo V20 series also has a SE version, which is likely to be released on the same day. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset will power the next handset. With this chipset, the Vivo V20 will deliver great results to the user. 5G connectivity will be supported by the handset’s processor. As a result, the upcoming Vivo V20 will not disappoint you when it comes to internet connectivity. The handset has an 8-gigabyte RAM capacity. It will come in two versions, each with the same amount of RAM. The Vivo Sharp V20 will have 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage. Until now, the dedicated slot has remained unknown. However, the handset’s internal storage capacity is sufficient, therefore no additional storage is required. Vivo’s forthcoming smartphone, the V20, will feature a triple-camera configuration on the back. The main sensor will be 64 megapixels, which is the high-end sensor used in most high-end smartphones. The V20 includes an ultra-wide lens with an 8 megapixel resolution and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The V20’s rear camera arrangement is aided by a dual-LED flash, which aids the camera setup in low-light circumstances. The dual front-facing camera will have a 44-megapixel main sensor and a variety of interesting capabilities such as HDR Panorama. The device is powered by a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery. Fast charging will be supported by the tremendous powerhouse. The Vivo V20, Samsung’s challenger, will be equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor to safeguard data.

Vivo V20 detailed specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Body
Dimensions 161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm (6.35 x 2.92 x 0.29 in)
Weight 171 g (6.03 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, Funtouch 11
Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
GPU Adreno 618
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
Features HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
24-bit/192kHz audio
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W

