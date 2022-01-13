Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Vivo V21e costs Rs. 46,999. The sale pricing of Vivo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Vivo V21e in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999.
- Price of Vivo in USD is $291.
Vivo V21e – A Mid-ranger Of V21 Series
Vivo is set to release the V21e smartphone in the near future. The V20 series was released last year, and now the company is releasing a new smartphone series. And V21 will be the next series. The series’ first few models will be released in Malaysia. Let’s examine what we received with this Vivo V21e now that Vivo has disclosed a few specifications information. The Snapdragon 720 processor will power the next smartphone. This CPU in a smartphone will provide the user with great results. Under the hood of the Vivo V21e is a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor. The handset features a 6.4-inch display with full HD and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The new Vivo V21e will feature an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is the most recent and well-known for its excellent performance. There is also an Adreno 618 GPU. This Vivo Sharp V21e handset will have a massive RAM capacity of 6 gigabytes. The device’s chipset and RAM size indicate that it will allow the user to complete tasks in seconds. The Vivo V21e includes 128 GB of internal storage, which is sufficient for storing a large amount of data for future usage. There is also a designated spot. The V21e is equipped with a triple-camera setup on the rear. The main camera has a resolution of 48 megapixels, while the resolution of the other cameras has yet to be determined. The incoming new V21e’s selfie camera is yet to be verified. To prevent data loss, the smartphone has an optical fingerprint sensor built into the display. And the battery in this smartphone V21e is 4000 mAh, which is enough to keep the phone operating for almost one or two days of intensive use. In addition, the Vivo V21e has a quick battery charging capability of 33W. Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will now be aiming to incorporate capabilities similar to those found in the Vivo V21e.
Vivo V21e Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, May 25
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|Build
|Glass front, glass back
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, Funtouch 11
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 276006(v8)
GeekBench: 1686 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 15fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-28.3 LUFS (Average)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 111h