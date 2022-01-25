Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 09:06 pm

Vivo V23 price in Pakistan after increased taxes

The Vivo V23 was released in Pakistan. This phone's official pricing is PKR 0. The Vivo V23 costs less than USD 60 in Pakistan, which includes a custom duty levy of PKR 250 levied by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) as part of the new system of registering your gadgets in order to use them in Pakistan.

Vivo V23

Vivo V23. © VIVO

How is the Vivo V23 tax calculated?

V23 is subject to a set customs duty of PKR 250/-, as well as a Regulatory Duty tax of PKR 250/-, which is calculated based on the mobile’s price in US dollars.

On the Vivo V23, there is also a fixed sales tax of PKR 1500/-, plus a 3% additional sales tax of PKR 0/-. IT duty is 9% of the cellphone price, or PKR 0/-, plus a 0.9 percent provincial tax of PKR 0/-.

Price in Pakistan Expected Price Rs. 72,999
Customs Duty PKR 250 Fixed
Regulatory Duty PKR 250
Sales Tax PKR 1500
Total Tax PKR 2000

