Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 11:17 pm

vivo V23e Impressive Cameras Take the Photography to the Next Level

vivo V23e

The vivo V23e was recently released in Pakistan by . Vivo V23e has quickly acquired popularity because to its high-end cameras, powerful battery, CPU, and other features. I enjoy its front camera, as well as its robust battery and charging capabilities. Let’s go over each of my favourite specifications one by one.

The phone’s back camera arrangement is also a standout feature. The phone includes a triple-camera arrangement on the back, including a 64-megapixel night camera. It allowed users to take beautiful high-resolution photos. It also includes Bokeh Flare Portrait, which allows users to create sharp contrast and vibrance in their photos by capturing tremendous depth and precise focus.

The next characteristic that appeals to me is the device’s robust battery and quick charging capability. The Vivo V23e is equipped with a 4050 mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging. The battery will be charged 69 percent in just 30 minutes, according to the manufacturer, which is rather impressive.

The phone is equipped with a MediaTek G96 CPU. The phone’s RAM is one of its most notable features. The phone has a total memory of up to 12GB (8GB + 4GB Extended RAM). It will come in two memory capacities: 128GB and 256GB.

A 6.44-inch AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, and Funtouch OS 12 are among the major highlights. It also comes in two stunning colours: Moonlight Shadow and the Sunshine Coast.

 

 

