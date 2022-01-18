vivo V23e is Now Available in 128GB Variant

People in Pakistan are raving about the vivo V23e, which was just released, because to its great features and stunning look. In Pakistan, vivo has opted to make the offering even more exciting by releasing a special 128GB edition.

For photography enthusiasts, the vivo V23e offers a wide range of features and advancements. Its 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera, which features AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait, as well as a 64MP Night Camera, makes it the ideal device for capturing the perfect portrait in every photo.

The enhanced Double Exposure mode, Dual-View Video, and Steadiface Selfie Video all contribute to a better overall shooting experience.

Because of its color-changing technology, it has a smooth magical sense in terms of design. The smartphone’s Ultra Slim AG Design, which measures 7.36mm, makes it very light and slim, with a comfortable grip.

With a large battery and 44W FlashCharge technology, as well as the quick and trendy Funtouch OS 12, the smartphone is elegant, innovative, and very powerful. Furthermore, the newer 128GB model with Extended RAM 2.0 make it an excellent all-arounder tablet.

The V23e is especially popular among young people, as it upholds the V series’ legacy by providing best-in-class camera and display while also breaking new ground by introducing one of the most beautiful smartphones on the market, complete with a beautifully crafted design and a unique colour changing panel on the back.

Price and Availability

The all-new vivo V23e, which comes in two colour variations of Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow, is currently available in Pakistan for Rs. 52,999 (128GB) and Rs. 59,999 (512GB) (256GB).

The V23e comes with a one-year warranty, 15 days of free replacement, and a six-month warranty on accessories. The vivo V23e has been authorised by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and works with all Pakistani mobile networks.

Customers who use their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 can additionally get 12GB of free mobile internet (2GB per month for 6 months).