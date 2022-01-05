Vivo V23e Launched in Pakistan – Price and Specifications

The V23e combines innovation and aesthetics with a leading 50MP AF front camera in an ultra-slim chassis to suit growing demand for a fantastic selfie experience. At a star-studded launch event in Pakistan, vivo unveiled the V23e smartphone, which features a stunning 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera.

Vivo’s Brand Ambassador and celebrity Fahad Mustafa, talented actresses Mariyam Nafees and Saboor Aly, top technology KOLs in Pakistan Ali Abbas and Akram Ali, and talented actor Azfar Rehman all attended the stunning launch event. It was an interactive session that was followed by a spectacular musical performance by Maria Unera, and live viewers were able to participate in the event by participating in various activities and winning fantastic Vivo prizes.

Among its many features and breakthroughs, the vivo V23e includes a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera, which elevates selfie photography to new heights. With its improved Autofocus and amusing portrait features, the new V23e provides remarkable clarity and steadiness to selfies, while the AI Extreme Night Portrait mode defies the darkness. Double Exposure mode, improved Dual-View Video, and Steadiface Selfie Video all help to improve the photographic experience.

“At Vivo, we’re always seeking to address the demands of our users, and there’s a rising demand for an affordable handset that can give a terrific, everyday selfie experience,” said Zohair Chohan, Vivo Pakistan’s Director of Brand Strategy. “With its industry-leading front camera and innovation-packed features, the V23e is designed to answer this requirement for individuals who want to have fun and inject creativity into their self-portraits.”