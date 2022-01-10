Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 11:26 pm

vivo V23e Offers Features That Will Revolutionise Selfie Smartphones

Smartphones have evolved beyond being only communication devices. The smartphone market has experienced a revolution thanks to firms like vivo, who have provided excellent innovation and upgradation that not only complements today’s lifestyle but also allows users to accomplish greatness with best-in-class features. And now, with the debut of the V23e, vivo is poised to achieve even another milestone, with features like as a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera, a 64MP Night Camera on the back, a 7.36mm Ultra Slim AG Design, a 44W FlashCharge, and much more!

Let’s take a closer look at one of V23e’s most impressive features: its superbly built camera.

Users may snap breathtaking high-resolution photographs with the 64MP Night Camera on the back. It also includes Bokeh Flare Portrait, which allows users to create sharp contrast and vibrance in their photos by capturing tremendous depth and precise focus.

In addition, the Super Night Mode allows users to shoot wonderfully lighted images even in the darkest of conditions. In each scenario, the features flawlessly combine the specialised algorithm and smart effects to capture photographs with fine focus, brilliant contrast, and a wider perspective.

Capture Beautiful and Authentic Portrait 

The vivo V23e has a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera with integrated Eye Autofocus that shoots photographs swiftly and clearly even in fast-paced settings. The camera has a number of built-in modes and technology that allow it to shoot crystal-clear images in any situation. All limits caused by low light, heavy motion, and other circumstances are removed.

AF + Eye Autofocus — The AF camera mode intelligently adjusts the focal length, allowing users to quickly capture focus on the subject. And, whatever the distance between the camera and the subject, the sophisticated Eye Autofocus algorithm predicts movement by focusing the human eye in real-time, resulting in rapid and crisp focusing.

vivo V23e

vivo V23e delivers smart AI Extreme Night Portrait, which employs an AI algorithm to blend numerous frames and denoise the image, resulting in perfectly lighted images even in the darkest conditions with nearly no light source. Through AI brightness and AI denoising, the AI system also ensures that the portrait’s face features are intelligently recreated in extremely dim conditions.

Multi-Style Portrait — The vivo V23e takes a step forward by promising studio-quality capture with improved portrait effects. Face Beauty, cosmetics, and specifically created filters are included in the Multi-Style Portrait, allowing customers to capture the greatest portrait possible.

Double Exposure – Double exposure photos are a lot of fun since they allow you to combine photos and make portraits with your favourite celebrity, buddy, or any other image by simply importing photos from your albums. The vivo V23e features a more detailed version of the double exposure than the previous model.

 

Dual-View Video & Selfie Video with a Steadiface — Not only does the vivo V23e take amazing photos, but it also has a fantastic tool for capturing seamless video with clear focus, smooth stabilisation, and other features like Dual-View video, which supports more shapes for small windows and allows users to adjust the screen ratio and capture stunning videos.

The selfie camera also has Steadiface Selfie Video, which is a face-centric video stabilisation feature that minimises handshake and keeps the subject’s head stable, making it ideal for vlogs.

vivo V23e

By providing amazing technical solutions to people and making new milestones in the field of smartphone camera, the vivo V23e is keeping the legacy of the most adored premium vivo V series alive. Every camera function demonstrates that the vivo V23e is a winner and, without a question, one of the greatest smartphone cameras available.

 

