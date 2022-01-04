Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & Full Specification

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 09:53 pm
Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan

The New Smartphone is called Vivo V23e powered by the Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) chipset. The Vivo V23e 5G launched in Pakistan on Jan 4, 2022. 

Vivo V23E comes with MediaTek Helio G96 and a 50 MP Selfie Camera.

Specification:

DISPLAY Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
PLATFORM OS Android 11, Funtouch 12
Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
MAIN CAMERA Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
SELFIE CAMERA Single 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
Features HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
BATTERY Type Li-Po 4050 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)

Vivo V23e whose price in Pakistani market is 49,999 but official price in still unknown. This is 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant of Vivo which is available in Black, Aurora colors.

Have a Look! (Selfie Camera)

