Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & Full Specification
The New Smartphone is called Vivo V23e powered by the Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) chipset. The Vivo V23e 5G launched in Pakistan on Jan 4, 2022.
Vivo V23E comes with MediaTek Helio G96 and a 50 MP Selfie Camera.
Specification:
|DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11, Funtouch 12
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4050 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)
Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan
Vivo V23e whose price in Pakistani market is 49,999 but official price in still unknown. This is 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant of Vivo which is available in Black, Aurora colors.
Have a Look! (Selfie Camera)