Vivo V23e Specification and Expected Price in Pakistan

Earlier this week the Pakistani pricing of Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G were leaked. The upcoming V-Series launch is scheduled to take place on January.

Ahead of the official announcement Vivo V23e 5G price and launch date in Pakistan have been leaked on the web.

According to the latest report Vivo V23e 5G is going to launch in Pakistan in January or February after the Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G gets released here.

Specification:

DISPLAY Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 11, Funtouch 12 Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2

MAIN CAMERA Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama

SELFIE CAMERA Single 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF Features HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4050 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)

Vivo V23e Expected Price in Pakistan

Vivo V23e expected price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999. Vivo V23e Expected to be launched on Dec 31, 2021. This is 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant of Vivo which is available in Black, Aurora colours.