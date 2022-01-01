Vivo V23e Specification and Expected Price in Pakistan
Earlier this week the Pakistani pricing of Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G were leaked. The upcoming V-Series launch is scheduled to take place on January.
Ahead of the official announcement Vivo V23e 5G price and launch date in Pakistan have been leaked on the web.
According to the latest report Vivo V23e 5G is going to launch in Pakistan in January or February after the Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G gets released here.
Specification:
|DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11, Funtouch 12
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4050 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)
Vivo V23e Expected Price in Pakistan
Vivo V23e expected price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999. Vivo V23e Expected to be launched on Dec 31, 2021. This is 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant of Vivo which is available in Black, Aurora colours.
Read More
Samsung Galaxy S22 specification and expected price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan: Another set of pictures of the...
CES tech show shutting down a day early amid Covid surge
LAS VEGAS, Dec 31, 2021 (AFP) - The CES tech show announced Friday...
Vivo V23 Pro specification and expected price in Pakistan
Vivo V23 Pro- is a new and powerful smartphone that will launch...
WhatsApp Business Directory: New feature will allow users search for nearby stores, restaurants
WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to search...
2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China's rise
WASHINGTON, Dec 30, 2021 (AFP) - From the Mars Ingenuity helicopter's first powered...