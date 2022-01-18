Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Price and Specifications Leaked

The specifications for the Vivo X80 smartphone have appeared online, months after the firm released the Vivo X70 smartphone series. The Vivo X70 series successors are rumoured to be in the works by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is expected to power the Vivo X80 Pro+, while MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 9000 chips are expected to power the Vivo X80 and X80 Pro. The Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+ are also expected to include a V1 image processing chip, as well as 66W fast charging and 50W wireless charging capability.

The next Vivo X80 could cost CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs. 43,300), while the Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+ could cost CNY 4,599 (about Rs. 53,800) and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,400) correspondingly, according to the tipster. Vivo has yet to reveal any information about these smartphones.

Vivo X80 specifications (expected)

The Vivo X80 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, according to specifications published on Twitter by a tipster. The successor to the Vivo X70 is said to include a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

A 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 tertiary camera are rumoured to be included in the Vivo X80’s triple rear camera configuration. A 44-megapixel front-facing camera is expected to be included in the smartphone’s debut. The Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+ smartphones have yet to be formally announced by Vivo.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications (expected)

The Vivo X80 Pro, on the other hand, is claimed to have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, as well as up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo X80 Pro is believed to have a quad-camera system with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a secondary 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor, a tertiary 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 camera with OIS. A 44-megapixel selfie camera is supposed to be included in the rumoured Vivo X70 Pro replacement.

Vivo X80 Pro+ specifications (expected)

The Vivo X80 Pro+ is expected to be released with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage. The Vivo X70 Pro+ successor is expected to have a 6.78-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ is expected to have a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), as well as a secondary 48-megapixel IMX598 camera and two 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensors for 2x and 5x zoom. Both the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro+ are claimed to come with a V1 image processing chip, as well as 66W wired and 50W wireless charging capability.