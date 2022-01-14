Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 10:08 pm

Vivo Y21e Photos and Detailed Specs Leaked; Another Y-series Phone with Snapdragon 680

Vivo Y21e

Vivo Y21e Photos and Detailed Specs Leaked; Another Y-series Phone with Snapdragon 680

Vivo has produced and re-issued multiple distinct varieties of the Vivo Y21 since it was first debuted in the fall of last year. The most recent of these, with a new chip, was released earlier this year. This wasn’t, however, the end of the line. Vivo is about to release the Vivo Y21e, a new Y21 version.

Vivo Y21e

Official sources haven’t teased or revealed the phone yet. However, the rumor mill managed to dig up press images and detailed specs of the new Vivo Y21e that tell a familiar story.

We find that the Vivo Y21e is a rehash of the Vivo Y21T, which was released earlier this year, thanks to Ishan Agarwal and the publication 91Mobiles. It’s powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The Snapdragon 680 is a new 6nm-based power-efficient 4G processor.

Vivo Y21e

It’s also expected to come with the latest Android 12 x FunTouch OS and a low Vivo phone price. The predecessors came pre-installed with Android 11. A minimum of 3GB of memory and 64GB of built-in storage are included. The rest of the specs are identical to those of the original Y21. The Vivo Y21e has a 5000 mAh battery that charges swiftly at 18W.

 

Vivo Y21e

In terms of design, nothing has changed, including the colour palette. The Vivo Y21e is available in two colours: geometric blue and glossy emerald. Inside the raised camera housing, a matrix of two lenses and an LED flash forms. A notch houses the front camera, which is flanked by a 6.51″ 720P LCD.

Read More

35 mins ago
How to Delete a WhatsApp Group

It may be time to delete your WhatsApp group if it has...
49 mins ago
Apple iPhone SE 3 renders depict a revival iPhone XR

New renders of the Apple iPhone SE 3 have surfaced online today...
55 mins ago
Vivo NEX 5 5gb will have 5x periscope camera?

According to Leakster Digital Chat Station points out that the current roster...
5 hours ago
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications - 14 January 2022

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs....
21 hours ago
Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo V21e costs Rs....
22 hours ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S launch teased

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S : We've known about an incoming Xiaomi Redmi...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iPhone 14 Pro
11 mins ago
iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max To Feature Two Floating Cutouts Instead of the Notch

The iPhone 14 was leaked before the iPhone 13 was even released...
Lavrov comments Russia-China cooperation on bilateral, int'l issues
12 mins ago
Lavrov comments Russia-China cooperation on bilateral, int’l issues

MOSCOW, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday...
Megan Fox’s ex-husband responds to her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly
17 mins ago
Megan Fox’s ex-husband responds to her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has moved on from her failed marriage to Brian Austin...
Morocco, Mauritius to strengthen bilateral cooperation: FMs
20 mins ago
Morocco, Mauritius to strengthen bilateral cooperation: FMs

RABAT, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600