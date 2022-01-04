Vivo Y21T Launched in India with higher refresh rate screen

The vivo Y21T, which was introduced in Indonesia last week, has made its debut in India. The smartphone costs INR16,490 ($220/€195) in a single 4GB/128GB version. It comes in two colours: Pearl White and Midnight Blue, and it’s already on sale in the country, both in stores and online.

However, the vivo Y21T that was released in India differs differently from the one that was unveiled last week. The Y21T in India has a 6.58″ FullHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, whilst the Y21T in Indonesia has a 6.51″ HD+ LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and additional RAM (6GB).

The Y21T boasts four cameras on board: an 8MP selfie camera in the notch, a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera on the back.

A side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB-C connector, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a triple card slot (2 SIM + 1 microSD) are all included in the vivo Y21T.