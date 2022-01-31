Vivo Y21T to be launched in Pakistan Next Month Expected Price and Detailed Specs

Vivo will launch a new Y-series phone in Pakistan soon. The Y21T is set to go on sale next month. We have pricing and a release date for the Vivo Y21 T variant to share.

According to sources, the Vivo Y21T will be unveiled on February 2. And the phone should be available in stores the following week. It is estimated to begin at Rs. 35,000. Here is everything the Y21T has to offer.

The Vivo Y21T has a stylish, lightweight design with a flat casing. It is available in Pearl White and Midnight Blue. The Pearl White has a gleaming texture with a pink and blue hue. Midnight Blue, on the other hand, has a frosted AG coating in a deep blue colour.

Turn over the latest Vivo smartphone to see its 6.51″ display. It’s an IPS LCD with a notch that has a 720P resolution and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. To safeguard your eyes, Vivo has included a blue-light filter in the Y21T. On the frame, we discover a side-facing thumbprint reader that also serves as the power button. There is also a Face Wake feature.

The triple-lens camera has 50MP wide-angle, 2MP macro, and 2MP portrait lenses. A front-facing 8MP camera is used to capture selfies. Both cameras support Super Night and Super HDR settings.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor powers the phone. It is a new 4G mobile platform that is based on a 6nm manufacturing node. The Vivo Y21T is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and FunTouchOS 12 x Android 11. The battery is instantly recharged with the 18W Flash Charge capability. You also get 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.