Vivo Y33S Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Vivo Y33s Price in Pakistan
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is PKR 39,999.
The Mediatek Helio G80 chipset, which is designed on a 12 nm architecture, powers the Vivo Y33s. This model has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. A microSD card can be used to expand the storage up to 1 TB. The user will benefit from improved and smooth gameplay as a result of this.
The emmc 5.1 on the Vivo Y33s is older and has a slower transfer speed. It is powered by the Funtouch OS 11.1 operating system, which is based on Android 11. The display of the smartphone is a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The resolution is sufficient to improve the streaming experience for the user.
This new phone has a big 5000 mAh battery, as well as quick charging and reverse charging capabilities.
The phone may be used as a portable mobile power bank thanks to the reverse charging feature. For authentication, the smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor on the side.
The smartphone has a triple-lens camera arrangement when it comes to the camera. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera with two sensors. A 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor are included. The phone also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. In good lighting situations, the cameras provide acceptable images.
To summarise, this is a good phone with a solid chipset, but it has a minor flaw in the form of poor read and write speeds, which may cause you to reconsider. In this price bracket, we’ve undoubtedly seen phones with faster transfer speeds.
Vivo Y33s detailed specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mirror Black, Midday Dream
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps (unconfirmed), 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
|
Price
|Price in Rs: 39,999 Price in USD: $248
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 3.6 stars – based on 140 user reviews.
Read More
Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in Pakistan Infinix Hot 10 Play price...
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S to Launch Soon in several Countries
The Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, and...
Realme GT2 Pro Camera Details Leaked; First Realme Phone with Microscope Cameras And OIS
The Realme GT2 Pro is only a few days away from going...
Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A33 and Head Towards New Markets; Launch near in Pakistanand
In Pakistan, the Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A12 have recently been discounted....
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G gets Android 12-based One UI 4 stable update, S21 series receiving it in China
Samsung recently rolled out the Android 12-based One UI 4 stable update...