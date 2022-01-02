Vivo Y33S Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y33s Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is PKR 39,999.

The Mediatek Helio G80 chipset, which is designed on a 12 nm architecture, powers the Vivo Y33s. This model has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. A microSD card can be used to expand the storage up to 1 TB. The user will benefit from improved and smooth gameplay as a result of this.

The emmc 5.1 on the Vivo Y33s is older and has a slower transfer speed. It is powered by the Funtouch OS 11.1 operating system, which is based on Android 11. The display of the smartphone is a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The resolution is sufficient to improve the streaming experience for the user.

This new phone has a big 5000 mAh battery, as well as quick charging and reverse charging capabilities.

The phone may be used as a portable mobile power bank thanks to the reverse charging feature. For authentication, the smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor on the side.

The smartphone has a triple-lens camera arrangement when it comes to the camera. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera with two sensors. A 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor are included. The phone also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. In good lighting situations, the cameras provide acceptable images.

To summarise, this is a good phone with a solid chipset, but it has a minor flaw in the form of poor read and write speeds, which may cause you to reconsider. In this price bracket, we’ve undoubtedly seen phones with faster transfer speeds.

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mirror Black, Midday Dream Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps (unconfirmed), 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo /video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging