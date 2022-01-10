Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 06:39 pm

Vivo Y33T launched with 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery

Vivo Y33T

The Vivo Y33T, the successor of the Vivo Y33s, has been introduced in India. Vivo’s latest Y series gadget is a low-cost 4G smartphone. The Vivo Y33T is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a huge battery, triple back cameras, and a high-refresh-rate display.

Vivo Y33T Price in India

The Vivo Y33T is available in India for Rs 18,990 for the 8GB/128GB model. The device comes in two colours: Midday Dream and Mirror Black. Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, and more online and offline retailers have the handset available.

Vivo Y33T Specifications 

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC is combined with 8GB of RAM in the Vivo Y33T. Virtual RAM can also be used with 4GB of the phone’s 128GB storage. A microSD card is also included, which may be used to enhance storage up to 1TB.

The Vivo Y33T has a 5,000mAh battery and supports rapid charging at 18W. The latest Vivo Y series device features a 6.58-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Vivo’s Funtouch OS custom skin is installed on top of Android 12.

The smartphone has a triple-camera arrangement on the rear with a 50 megapixel primary sensor, a 2 megapixel depth sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro unit. It also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The smartphone has 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C connection, and other connectivity options. A fingerprint reader is also mounted on the side of the Vivo Y33T.

