Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 12:25 am

WATCH VIDEO: Hareem Shah Opens up on how she ‘befriended’ Sheikh Rasheed

Hareem Shah

WATCH VIDEO: Hareem Shah Opens up on how she ‘befriended’ Sheikh Rasheed

Hareem Shah, a well-known TikToker who is frequently in the news for her outspoken videos and utterances, has disclosed how she “befriended” Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Hareem  spoke to the Pakistani community in London during her tour, telling them that she met Rasheed six or seven years ago at an event.

 


When the TikToker met Rasheed, she told him she was his “admirer,” after which he provided Shah his contact information, she stated.

She alleged that the minister requested that Shah call him on a “missed call,” and that Rasheed urged her to see him in Lahore.

 

 

Read More

1 hour ago
vivo V23e Impressive Cameras Take the Photography to the Next Level

The vivo V23e was recently released in Pakistan by . Vivo V23e...
3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A21s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A21s...
3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now...
3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S10...
4 hours ago
All iPhone 14 Models Will Have Super Retina 120Hz Displays and 6GB RAM

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14...
4 hours ago
LEAKED - Vivo NEX 5 to Feature a Huge 7-Inch Screen, Curved From All 4 Sides

The Vivo NEX 5, a concept phone from the Chinese phone company...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Latest petrol price in Pakistan
11 mins ago
Latest petrol price in Pakistan – Government Increase Price of Petrol by Rs3.01

According to a statement released by the Finance Division on Saturday, the...
Nokia 105
30 mins ago
Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Nokia 105 (2020) costs...
Huawei Y6p
45 mins ago
Huawei Y6p Price in Pakistan and Specifications

One of the most recent cellphones is the Huawei Y6p. It costs...
58 mins ago
Honda Civic 2022 Expected Price in Pakistan

Honda is currently testing the next 11th Generation Honda Civic 2022 in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600