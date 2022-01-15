WATCH VIDEO: Hareem Shah Opens up on how she ‘befriended’ Sheikh Rasheed

Hareem Shah, a well-known TikToker who is frequently in the news for her outspoken videos and utterances, has disclosed how she “befriended” Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Hareem spoke to the Pakistani community in London during her tour, telling them that she met Rasheed six or seven years ago at an event.

When the TikToker met Rasheed, she told him she was his “admirer,” after which he provided Shah his contact information, she stated.

She alleged that the minister requested that Shah call him on a “missed call,” and that Rasheed urged her to see him in Lahore.