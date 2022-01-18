What type of data does WhatsApp gather from its users?

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging software, is needed to receive and collect certain information about its users in order to function and deliver services.

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging software, is needed to receive and collect certain information about its users in order to function and deliver services.

There are three types of data that WhatsApp receives and collects from its users, and it all relies on how the service is utilised.

In order to create an account on the platform and access WhatsApp services, a user must first submit their cell phone number.

Second, the messaging app has several optional features that only require user information if they are used. Such data gathering is always disclosed, and if a user refuses to supply the requested information, they will be unable to access a particular function.

A user can’t share their location, for example, if they don’t allow the app to access their location data.

These are the different ways WhatsApp shares data across its various apps.

Information You Provide

Information about your account

To create a WhatsApp account, you’ll need to submit your phone number and other basic information (such as a profile name). You will not be able to register an account or utilise WhatsApp services if you do not disclose this information to WhatsApp. Other details, such as a profile photo and “about” information, can be added to your account.

Your Communications

WhatsApp does not keep track of your messages in the normal course of business. Rather than being stored on WhatsApp servers, your messages are saved on your device. Your messages are removed from the WhatsApp servers once they have been delivered. The descriptions below illustrate situations in which WhatsApp may store your messages while delivering them.

Undelivered messages

If a message can’t be delivered right away (for example, because the recipient is offline), WhatsApp stores it on its servers in encrypted form for up to 30 days while it tries to deliver it. After 30 days, if a message has not been sent, it is removed.

Forwarding of media

When a user forwards media within a message, WhatsApp temporarily stores the media on its servers in encrypted form to aid in the transmission of additional forwards.

End-to-end encryption

This means that your communications are encrypted to prevent them from being read by WhatsApp or third parties.

Connections

You can utilise the contact upload tool to provide WhatsApp with the phone numbers in your address book on a regular basis, including those of WhatsApp users and other contacts, provided applicable laws allow it. If any of your contacts haven’t yet signed up for WhatsApp, we’ll handle this information for you in such a manner that the app won’t be able to identify them. Groups and broadcast lists can be created, joined, or added to, and these groups and lists are associated with your account information. Your groups are given names by you. You can add an image or a description to your group’s profile.

Status information

If you prefer to put a status on your account, you can give WhatsApp with that information.

Payment account and transaction data

If you use WhatsApp payments services, or if you use WhatsApp services for purchases or other financial activities, the firm collects extra information about you, such as payment account and transaction data. The information needed to complete the transaction is included in the payment account and transaction information (for example, information about your payment method, shipping details and transaction amount). The platform’s privacy practises are specified in the applicable payments privacy policy if you utilise WhatsApp payments services available in your country or area.

Customer support and other communications

When you contact WhatsApp for customer support or otherwise connect with the firm, you may also contribute information about your usage of WhatsApp services, such as copies of your messages, any other information you find useful, and how to contact you (e.g., an email address). You could, for example, write us an email with information about the app’s functionality or other concerns.

Automatically Collected Information

Usage and log information

WhatsApp records information regarding your use of the app’s services, such as service-related, diagnostic, and performance data. This includes log files, diagnostic, crash, website, and performance logs and reports, as well as information about your activity (including how you use WhatsApp services, your service settings, how you interact with others using WhatsApp services (including when you interact with a business), and the time, frequency, and duration of your activities and interactions). This includes information about when you first registered to use WhatsApp services; the features you use, such as WhatsApp messaging, calling, status, groups (including group name, group picture, and group description), payments, or business features; your profile photo and “about” information; whether you are online, and when you last used WhatsApp services (your “last seen”); and when you last updated your “about” information.

Device and connection information

When you install, access, or use WhatsApp services, WhatsApp collects device and connection-specific information. Hardware model, operating system information, battery level, signal strength, app version, browser information, mobile network, connection information (including phone number, mobile operator, or ISP), language and time zone, IP address, device operations information, and identifiers are all examples of this (including identifiers unique to Facebook Company Products associated with the same device or account).

Location information

When you choose to use location-related features, such as sharing your location with your contacts or viewing nearby or shared locations, WhatsApp collects and uses precise location information from your smartphone with your consent. Location sharing, for example, is one of the settings connected to location-related information that you may discover in your device settings or in the in-app settings. Even if you don’t use WhatsApp’s location-based features, the app analyses IP addresses and other data, such as phone number area codes, to estimate your overall position (e.g., city and country). It also makes use of your location data for diagnostics and troubleshooting.

Cookies

WhatsApp utilises cookies to operate and provide WhatsApp services, including web-based services, to enhance your experience, better understand how WhatsApp services are used, and tailor them. WhatsApp, for example, uses cookies to provide web, desktop, and other online-based services. It may also use cookies to determine which of its Help Center articles are the most popular and to provide relevant WhatsApp-related material. WhatsApp may also use cookies to remember your preferences, such as language preferences, in order to deliver a safer experience and to adapt its services for you.

Third-Party Information

Information others provide about you

WhatsApp collects data about you from other WhatsApp users. When other users you know use WhatsApp, they may provide your phone number, name, and other information (such as information from their mobile address book) in the same way you do. They may also call you, send you messages, or send communications to groups to which you belong. Before providing any information to WhatsApp, each of these users must have legal rights to acquire, use, and share your information.

Keep in mind that anyone can take screenshots of your conversations or messages, or record your talks with them, and upload them to WhatsApp or another site, or post them on another platform.

User reports

Other users or third parties may choose to report your interactions and communications with them or others on WhatsApp’s services, just as you can report other users; for example, to report possible violations of WhatsApp Terms or Rules. The company collects information on both the reporting user and the reported user when a report is submitted.

Businesses on WhatsApp

Businesses with whom you contact using WhatsApp services may share information about your interactions with them. When giving information to WhatsApp, each of these companies is required to follow all applicable laws.

Keep in mind that when you connect with a business on WhatsApp, the content you share may be exposed to numerous persons in that company. Furthermore, some firms may use third-party service providers (such as Facebook) to assist them in managing their customer communications. For example, a company may grant such a third-party service provider access to its communications in order for the company to send, store, read, manage, or otherwise handle them. You should study a business’ privacy policy or contact the company directly to learn how it processes your information, including how it might share it with third parties or Facebook.

Third-party service providers

WhatsApp collaborates with third-party service providers and other Facebook businesses to help it run, provide, improve, understand, modify, support, and promote its services. For example, the company collaborates with them to distribute its apps, provide technical and physical infrastructure, delivery, and other systems, provide engineering support, cybersecurity support, and operational support, supply location, map, and places information, process payments, understand how people use its services, market them, conduct surveys and research for the platform, and ensure safety, security, and reliability. In certain instances, these organisations may give WhatsApp with information about you; for example, app stores may provide WhatsApp with reports to assist it in diagnosing and fixing service issues.

Third-party services

You can utilise WhatsApp services in conjunction with third-party services and Facebook Company Products thanks to the messaging app. If you use WhatsApp services with such third-party services or Facebook Company Products, WhatsApp may receive information about you from them; for example, if you use the WhatsApp share button on a news service to share a news article with your WhatsApp contacts, groups, or broadcast lists on WhatsApp services, or if you choose to access WhatsApp services through a mobile carrier’s or device provider’s promotion of the services, WhatsApp may receive information about you from them. It’s important to keep in mind that when you use third-party services or Facebook Company Products, you’ll be subject to their respective terms and privacy policies.