Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 06:33 pm

Whatsapp Business: WhatsApp to add advanced search feature

Whatsapp Business

Whatsapp Business: WhatsApp to add advanced search feature

Users of WhatsApp corporate accounts will soon be able to search more accurately within the chatbox thanks to a new feature. Long threads can benefit from the advanced search filter, which divides them by contacts, non-contacts, and unread. These new features are being handed out to both Android and iOS users, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. “WhatsApp is not going to distribute it on WhatsApp Messenger,” according to the instant-messaging app tracker, “since they are more beneficial on WhatsApp Business.”

“WhatsApp is currently releasing a new feature that allows you to use complex search filters to filter your chats and messages. If the feature is already activated for your WhatsApp Business account, new options will appear when searching for chats and messages: Contacts, Non-contacts, and Unread,” writes WABetaInfo.

You can quickly browse results that satisfy your criteria when you utilise these options, and you can also combine different conditions (for example, looking for images from non-contacts), according to WABetaInfo.

 

Read More

18 hours ago
Samsung TVs and Phone Chargers Will Use No Power on Standby by 2025

Samsung Electronics vowed to establish a green, sustainable future during its pre-show...
19 hours ago
Moto G Stylus 2022 Price and Specifications

The Moto G Stylus will be available in 2022, according to Motorola....
19 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Price and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup, the company's latest and only traditional flagship...
19 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Reveals Display and Camera Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup, the company's latest and only traditional flagship...
23 hours ago
Vivo V23e Launched in Pakistan - Price and Specifications

The V23e combines innovation and aesthetics with a leading 50MP AF front...
23 hours ago
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Price In Pakistan Specifications, release date

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the OnePlus Nord...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Anushka Sharma
2 mins ago
Anushka Sharma shares ‘sweaty selfie’ of herself working out

Sundays appear to be Anushka Sharma's workout days as well. The actor...
Sushmita Sen
14 mins ago
Sushmita Sen Dances With Daughters Alisah and Renee: WATCH VIDEO

Sushmita Sen, a Bollywood actress, tweeted a video of herself dancing her...
World number one Barty wins Adelaide International
19 mins ago
World number one Barty wins Adelaide International

CANBERRA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- World number one Ash Barty has got...
Bollywood News Today
24 mins ago
Bollywood News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez’s response on her picture with Sukesh – Katrina Kaif drops loved-up photo with Vicky Kaushal
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600