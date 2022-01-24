WhatsApp is testing two-step verification on desktop, chat wallpaper for voice calls

WhatsApp is said to be working on a few new features and functionalities. One of the future improvements is expected to add security to the instant messaging app, while the other is expected to increase customizability for the program’s voice call interface. According to sources, the former will add two-step verification to the desktop client in the future, while the latter will allow users to select and configure wallpapers as backgrounds for WhatsApp voice conversations.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, users will soon be able to enable two-step verification on the desktop app. According to the screenshot, users will be able to set or disable two-step verification, update their PIN, and modify their email address on the desktop app. When registering a phone number, WhatsApp allows users to encrypt their account by adding a customised PIN for account login.

This functionality is presently absent on WhatsApp, but according to the source, it is planned to be released in a future update for the Web/desktop client.

According to another WABetaInfo source, the Meta-owned instant messaging software would display the chat background of the account the user is calling. As of now, WhatsApp only displays the default wallpaper in the voice call interface, rather than a customised chat wallpaper. Because this feature is still in the works, it is possible that WhatsApp will display customised chat wallpapers in the voice call interface.

The new voice call wallpaper was seen on WhatsApp for iOS and is anticipated to make its way to WhatsApp for Android as well. However, there is no indication on when the function will be available on Android handsets, according to the article.

Last month, we reported on WhatsApp’s new voice call interface. The new interface, which will be accessible for both Android and iOS apps, is supposed to be more compact and modern.