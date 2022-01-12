Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
12th Jan, 2022. 03:20 pm

WhatsApp to allow voice notes keep playing in the background

Whatsapp voice notes

WhatsApp is gradually becoming more feature-rich. And the voice notes option has quickly become one of the most useful features of the popular messaging app. The voice notes you receive on WhatsApp, on the other hand, can only be played while the chat in which you received them is still active. That is about to change.

According to reports, WhatsApp will soon allow users to play voice notes in the background. This will allow you to play a voice note while also closing the chat window. Users can then listen to the voice note while checking or responding to other chats or group conversations.

The information comes from WABetaInfo, however we’re still not sure if you’ll be able to play voice notes and then exit the app, or if the voice notes will only play as long as WhatsApp is open.

When you play a voice note while exploring the rest of the app, a new playing bar appears above your primary WhatsApp screen. Take a look at the leaked screenshot below to see what I mean.

The functionality has yet to be released and may take some time to reach your phone, as it has yet to reach WhatsApp Beta users on Android or iOS. As a result, a stable update for Android and iOS phones may take longer to arrive.

The feature will be the most recent addition to WhatsApp’s famous voice notes, which recently gained the ability to modify playback speed. WhatsApp users may now listen to messages at 1.5x or 2x speed, which is useful if you’re short on time or want to jump to a certain part of the voice note.

 

 

