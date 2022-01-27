Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
27th Jan, 2022. 03:27 pm

WhatsApp Update: Group Admins Will Soon be Able to Delete Chats for Everyone in a Group

27th Jan, 2022. 03:27 pm
WhatsApp Update: In order to better serve its users, WhatsApp is said to be working on a number of new features. Group administrators will soon be able to delete communications on behalf of the entire group. Group administrators, regardless of the number of members, have the authority to remove posts that do not adhere to the group’s core values and principles. As soon as anything is out in the open, they can remove it from the public domain.

Wabetainfo has announced via Twitter that Android users will soon be able to erase messages from a group in WhatsApp. According to a post on the WhatsApp beta for Android, group admins will soon be able to remove any message for everyone in their groups, “in a future version.” According to an image released by the WhatsApp features tracker, a note stating “This was deleted by an admin” would be displayed when a group admin deletes a message. The other members will also be able to identify which administrator deleted the message.

Once implemented, group administrators will be able to more easily remove vulgar or inappropriate posts. It would also make it easier for administrators to remove postings that are detrimental to the group.

In the past few days, WhatsApp was apparently considering expanding the time limit of the “Delete Message for Everyone” option. To delete a message after it has been sent, you must wait at least one hour, eight minutes, and sixteen seconds after the send date. Users will soon have the option of erasing communications seven days after sending them for everyone else.

WhatsApp has a tracking tool. As of this writing, Wabetainfo claims that WhatsApp is planning on increasing the duration limit to 7 days and 8 minutes in the next major update. Prior to this announcement, it was also rumoured that WhatsApp will remove the time limit and allow users to erase messages regardless of how long they had been sent. WhatsApp, on the other hand, has announced that it will extend the current time restriction in the future.

