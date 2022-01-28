WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Make Sending Media Much Easier on Android

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp’s forthcoming features have been making headlines since we entered 2022. The company is working on a variety of new features, from Communities to message reactions, behind the scenes. A revamped media picker has recently been added to the list of feature tests and may be made available to Android users in the near future.

Update 2.22.4.4, according to a fresh tip from WABetaInfo, contains a new media picker in WhatsApp for Android. This is meant to make it easier for you to select and share material with others.

By way of a screenshot, you’ll now be able to select photographs and movies from two separate sections (Recents and Gallery). You won’t have to sift through the entire gallery to find the photographs or videos you want to send thanks to this feature. While trying to send a photo or video to someone, WhatsApp displays all of the photographs and videos that are available to you.

You’ll be able to select numerous films and photographs from the new media picker. However, it’s worth noting that this new media picker can only be found when selecting media that was taken using WhatsApp’s camera. We’re hoping that this capability will be stable enough to use while sending media through a chat.

According to reports, the function is still being worked on and no date has been set for its public release. We expect it to be available to iOS users as well, but we have no idea when that will happen.

Also in beta on Android, WhatsApp is allowing group administrators to delete messages from anyone in the group. “This was deleted by an administrator” will be displayed when a user’s message is deleted, as it is when a message is erased in general.