Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 05:22 pm

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Make Sending Media Much Easier on Android

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 05:22 pm
Whatsapp Update

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp’s forthcoming features have been making headlines since we entered 2022. The company is working on a variety of new features, from Communities to message reactions, behind the scenes. A revamped media picker has recently been added to the list of feature tests and may be made available to Android users in the near future.

New WhatsApp Media Picker Coming Soon

Update 2.22.4.4, according to a fresh tip from WABetaInfo, contains a new media picker in WhatsApp for Android. This is meant to make it easier for you to select and share material with others.

By way of a screenshot, you’ll now be able to select photographs and movies from two separate sections (Recents and Gallery). You won’t have to sift through the entire gallery to find the photographs or videos you want to send thanks to this feature. While trying to send a photo or video to someone, WhatsApp displays all of the photographs and videos that are available to you.

You’ll be able to select numerous films and photographs from the new media picker. However, it’s worth noting that this new media picker can only be found when selecting media that was taken using WhatsApp’s camera. We’re hoping that this capability will be stable enough to use while sending media through a chat.

Whatsapp Update

According to reports, the function is still being worked on and no date has been set for its public release. We expect it to be available to iOS users as well, but we have no idea when that will happen.

Also in beta on Android, WhatsApp is allowing group administrators to delete messages from anyone in the group. “This was deleted by an administrator” will be displayed when a user’s message is deleted, as it is when a message is erased in general.

Read More

14 hours ago
Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan is Rs....
14 hours ago
vivo Y15s with Trendy Design, Side-Mounted Fingerprint, Gigantic 5000mAh Battery and Scanner Launched in Pakistan

vivo, the top global smartphone brand announces the arrival of the newest...
14 hours ago
YouTube Shorts to Get Voiceover feature like TikTok Soon

In 2020, in response to the explosive growth of TikTok, YouTube launched...
15 hours ago
Vivo Y75 5G Price in Pakistan And Specifications

The price of the Vivo Y75 5G smartphone in Pakistan starts at...
15 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series | Price | Specifications | All You Need to Know

After all the leaks and rumours of the forthcoming Galaxy S22 series...
1 day ago
WhatsApp Update: Group Admins Will Soon be Able to Delete Chats for Everyone in a Group

WhatsApp Update: In order to better serve its users, WhatsApp is said...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy S22
16 mins ago
Certification reveals Samsung Galaxy S22 series will come with 45W charging after all

A lot of people have speculated about the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup's...
new zealand covid
24 mins ago
New Zealand reports 105 new community cases of COVID-19, including 15 Omicron infections

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 105 new COVID-19 cases in the community...
brazil covid
29 mins ago
Brazil sees record daily COVID-19 cases

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil saw a record daily count of 228,954...
india covid
35 mins ago
India reports 251,209 new COVID-19 cases, 40,622,709 in total

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 40,622,709 on Friday with...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600