Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 08:34 pm

WhatsApp Web: WhatsApp Desktop is Getting a Design Update

WhatsApp Web: WhatsApp Desktop is Getting a Design Update

WhatsApp Web:  WhatsApp has introduced a slew of new features to improve the user experience during the last several months. Each upgrade has garnered positive feedback, and the Meta-owned platform appears to be working overtime this year to provide customers with a more tailored desktop app.

We learned in 2021 that WhatsApp is working on a separate desktop client for Windows. However, the programme has been available for download on the Windows App Store for some time, but it is currently in beta. It was created with the goal of having a dedicated Windows App that would eliminate the need to open and utilise WhatsApp Web through browsers such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, and others.

Inking and multi-device compatibility are included in the app, which is currently based on Universal Windows Platform (UWP) rather than Electron. However, it appears that the development team now plans to integrate it with Windows 11’s Fluent Design.

This was discovered by Windows leakster @FireCubeStudios in a tweet, who observed the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Windows had a different interface.

The rounded radio buttons, drop-downs, and other features that appear to be more in line with the Windows 11 design code can be observed. Although it is still a work in progress, there are still some UI elements that are incompatible with Windows 11 and need to be fixed.

WhatsApp Desktop is also heavily reliant on your smartphone and therefore not totally self-contained. So far, WhatsApp Web with multi-device linking is your only option if you want to use WhatsApp on your PC without a smartphone.

