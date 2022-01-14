Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 09:40 pm

WhatsApp will Soon Rollout Message Reactions Like Facebook Messenger

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has been developing on a new message reactions feature for iOS users. The feature has been in the works for a few months and will allow users to respond to messages using only emojis, similar to how they can on Facebook Messenger or Instagram. According to a new source, the message’s public launch is approaching. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for iOS version 22.2.72 has provided new settings for managing notifications for reactions, while it is currently not possible to react to messages.

WABetaInfo was able to sample this option in settings before it was rolled out to all iOS beta testers, but now WhatsApp is rolling it out to everyone. Users will be able to choose whether or not to receive notifications for reactions, in addition to enabling or disabling notifications for messages and group conversations. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will roll out this feature very soon. Even if beta testers are still unable to respond to messages, the ability to choose whether or not to get notifications is a strong indication that the functionality will be released shortly.

Users will only be allowed to react to individual messages once, according to WABetaInfo, and the reactions will be limited to six emojis: Like, Love (heart), Laugh, Surprise, Sad, and Thanks. It’s unknown whether WhatsApp will add any further reaction emojis in the future.

Users will be able to see all of the responses to a message in two tabs: “All” and “The Emoji Used.” This means you’ll be able to view everyone in a group chat who has reacted to a message by clicking on the emoji.

 

