WhatsApp will stop working on these phones from 1st January 2022

Every year, the instant messaging app WhatsApp prohibits users from installing their app on mobile devices whose features are no longer compatible with their operating system.

The year 2022 will be no exception, and the list of phones that will not be able to send or receive messages as of January 1 2022 has already been published. Do you want to know when your mobile phone will stop working?

Those who have Android OS 4.1 or lower will be without WhatsApp, as would those who have an iPhone with iOS 9 or lower.

It also includes phones running KaiOS 2.5.0 or before, such as the JioPhone and JioPhone 2. To keep using the app and avoid losing communication with family, friends, or coworkers, it is recommended that you upgrade your smartphone as soon as possible.

List of mobile phones that will expire WhatsApp in 2022

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Sync Five

Wiko Darkkite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Faea F1

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0

ZTE Grand Memo

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F3Q هاتف

Apple iPhone SE (16 GB)

Apple iPhone SE (32 GB) – Apple iPhone SE (64 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (128GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (16 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (32GB) – Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)

Apple iPhone 6s Plus (16 GB

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64 GB)