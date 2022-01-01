WhatsApp will stop working on these phones from 1st January 2022
Every year, the instant messaging app WhatsApp prohibits users from installing their app on mobile devices whose features are no longer compatible with their operating system.
The year 2022 will be no exception, and the list of phones that will not be able to send or receive messages as of January 1 2022 has already been published. Do you want to know when your mobile phone will stop working?
Those who have Android OS 4.1 or lower will be without WhatsApp, as would those who have an iPhone with iOS 9 or lower.
It also includes phones running KaiOS 2.5.0 or before, such as the JioPhone and JioPhone 2. To keep using the app and avoid losing communication with family, friends, or coworkers, it is recommended that you upgrade your smartphone as soon as possible.
List of mobile phones that will expire WhatsApp in 2022
Archos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Caterpillar Cat B15
Sony Xperia M
Wiko Sync Five
Wiko Darkkite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Huawei Ascend G740
ZTE Grand S Flex
Lenovo A820
Huawei Ascend Mate
ZTE V956 – UMi X2
Huawei Ascend D2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Faea F1
THL W8
ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0
ZTE Grand Memo
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L5 II Dual
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus F6
LG Enact
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus F3Q هاتف
Apple iPhone SE (16 GB)
Apple iPhone SE (32 GB) – Apple iPhone SE (64 GB)
Apple iPhone 6S (128GB)
Apple iPhone 6S (16 GB)
Apple iPhone 6S (32GB) – Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)
Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)
Apple iPhone 6s Plus (16 GB
Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32 GB)
Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64 GB)
