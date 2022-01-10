Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 09:10 pm

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launching in India on January 19

Xiaomi’s 11T Pro was not yet available in India when it launched in October, but that’s about to change now that we’ve received formal confirmation that the phone will be available on January 19. With a 120Hz “HyperView” AMOLED display, 10-bit colours, and a centred punch-hole cutout, the teasers for the phone emphasise on the Hyper tagline.

A 120W wired charging arrangement, Snapdragon 888 CPU, and a 108MP primary camera are also included in the 11T Pro. In the days coming up to January 19, Xiaomi is expected to divulge more information about the phone, but we expect it to have the same key specifications as the global model. We’ll keep you updated when additional information becomes available.

