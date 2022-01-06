Xiaomi Announces Redmi K50 Series’ Launch Date

The year 2022 is likely to be full with amazing gadgets and technological breakthroughs. Furthermore, customers have set a high standard for expectations, particularly for smartphones that will be released this year.

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech behemoth, impressed us with one great smartphone launch after another last year, and we expect the same this year. Xiaomi has been working on the next-generation Redmi K-series smartphones for some time, and the company has finally announced the official launch date via a teaser released on Weibo, a Chinese social media site.

The teaser suggests that the Redmi K50 and K50 Pro smartphones would be released in February 2022.

According to previous rumours, the Redmi K50 series’ display would have a fast refresh rate and a hole-punch selfie camera in the centre.

Redmi K50 Pro’s Leaked Specifications

However, the company revealed in a recent press release that the K50 Pro will be powered by a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging capabilities. According to the firm, this battery can charge from zero to 100 percent in just 17 minutes.

According to previous speculations and leaks, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and have dual vapour chamber liquid cooling for twice the heat dissipation power. According to rumours, the Dimensity 8000 SoC will be used in the Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition.

It’s worth noting that the firm currently supports 120W fast charging on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ smartphone, but this technology is being provided for the first time as part of the Redmi K series.

According to previous rumours, the Redmi K50 series would ship with MIUI 13 preloaded and have an in-display fingerprint sensor. According to another report, the standard Redmi K50 smartphone would have a 48-megapixel primary camera, while the Pro version will have a 50-megapixel main sensor. The top-of-the-line Redmi K50 Pro+ is also expected to have a 108 MP back camera.