Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 03:48 pm

Xiaomi Mi 11 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 price in Pakistanafter Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Xiaomi Mi 11: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Mi 11 costs Rs. 144,999. The retail pricing of Xiaomi mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Xiaomi Mi 11 in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999.
  • Price of Xiaomi in USD is $899.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 430
$31 to $100 Rs. 3200
$101 to $200 Rs. 9580
$201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 550
$31 to $100 Rs. 4323
$101 to $200 Rs. 11561
$201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

What is Sales Tax Ad Valorem?

A 17 percent sales tax will be added to the PTA Tax paid for the approval of a smartphone when it is sold for more than its base tax value. This is known as an Ad Valorem Sales Tax. As a result, the new PTA Taxes for smartphone approval will not be the same for different products, and it will be decided based on the worth of the mobile phone.

The government raised a total of Rs 350 billion through new levies in the mini-budget. Because the telecommunications sector accounts for one-tenth of these income receipts. Because mobile phones are used by 98 percent of Pakistan’s 147 million people, the bulk of users will be subject to these ever-increasing taxes.

 

