Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S launch teased

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S : We’ve known about an incoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S for a while now thanks to several certification listings, but the phone’s official tease came from the Redmi India account. We can see a quad camera configuration with a 108MP main shooter, which is reported to be included.

ια 1s com1ng. Are you 𝑿c𝐈ted for a 𝑵𝒐𝒕𝒆-able step up? pic.twitter.com/fB2KRH70h8 — Redmi India – ια 1s com1ng! (@RedmiIndia) January 13, 2022

8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras are expected to be included in the auxiliary modules. According to other speculations, the device will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. The phone runs MIUI 13 out of the box, according to recent FCC certification listings, and comes in 6/64GB, 6/128GB, and 8/128GB trims.