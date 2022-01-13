Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 12:31 am

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S launch teased

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S : We’ve known about an incoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S for a while now thanks to several certification listings, but the phone’s official tease came from the Redmi India account. We can see a quad camera configuration with a 108MP main shooter, which is reported to be included.

8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras are expected to be included in the auxiliary modules. According to other speculations, the device will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. The phone runs MIUI 13 out of the box, according to recent FCC certification listings, and comes in 6/64GB, 6/128GB, and 8/128GB trims.

 

