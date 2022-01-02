Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S to Launch Soon in several Countries

The Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, and Redmi Note 11T are the four variants of the new Redmi Note 11 series. Xiaomi, on the other hand, hasn’t finished its lineup yet. Because the Redmi Note 11S, a new Redmi Note, is on the way.

Although no official teasers or trailers have been released, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S has been certified globally. The Note 11S has been cleared by Thailand’s NBTC, India’s BIS, and Russia’s EEC. As a result, it should be available very shortly.

The model numbers 2201117SG, 2201117TG, 2201117TY, and 2201117SY are published in these public certification databases for the Redmi Note 11S.

The handset is expected to be added to the Xiaomi price list in the near future. The varied model codes are most likely referring to the Redmi Note 11S’s various storage options. However, because they’re communication tests, they don’t include any useful system specs. For the time being, the Note 11S, whether it’s a new phone or a rebrand, remains a mystery.

In related news, Xiaomi is preparing to bring the previously China-only Redmi Note 11 models to a wider worldwide audience. The Note 11 Pro+ was recently added to the FCC database in the United States. Because of its cutting-edge 120W charging feature, it’s rumoured to be called the “Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.” It will be released on January 6th. We anticipate the Redmi Note 11S to be released around the same time.